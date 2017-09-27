Pitino, Jurich placed on leave after latest basketball scandal

Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville being implicated in today's federal investigation of bribery and corruption in college basketball, and what it means for the university.

CRAWFORD | Fall of the House of Cards: Federal allegations a tipping point for U of L

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

If the University of Louisville wants to fire men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino, it must first give Pitino at least 10 days’ written notice of the its reasons for doing so and an opportunity for Pitino to “present evidence,” according to Pitino’s contract running through 2026.

University of Louisville would have to give Pitino notice, chance to present evidence before firing

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.

The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center.

University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.

When reporters asked Jurich on the way to the meeting whether or not he would be fired, Jurich responded by saying, "I have no idea."

RAW VIDEO | U of L's Tom Jurich arrives at -- and leaves from -- brief meeting with Interim President Greg Postel

Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.

CRAWFORD BLOG | Some personal thoughts on the Louisville scandal, and what happens next

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave, U of L interim President Greg Postel said in a news conference.

The moves came a day after federal indictments were handed down accusing four men of funneling about $100,000 to an All-American high school player from May until September 2017 to assist one or more coaches at the university in recruiting him. The “bribe money” was meant to be concealed from the NCAA and U of L officials.

In another case, a coach for a university that matches U of L’s description was caught on an undercover FBI video negotiating payments from an apparel company in a Las Vegas hotel room for a second recruit, prosecutors claim. The coach, who is not named, acknowledged that his school was on probation at the time and said, ‘we gotta be very low key,’ according to court documents.

Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, called the move an "effective discharge" of the coach in a brief phone interview Wednesday.

Postel said Pitino was placed on unpaid leave and his employment will be reviewed "at a later date."

Jurich, meanwhile, was place on paid leave pending until the university's board of trustees can evaluate his employment on or before its next meeting Oct. 18, Postel said.

Pitino’s contract calls for written notice of the reasons for his termination and a chance for him to present evidence to the athletics board in his favor, as WDRB reported earlier Wednesday.

Under Jurich’s contract, he could be entitled to a 30-day window to “cure” a potential reason for his firing, depending on the reasons cited.

Asked what Pitino will do next, Pence said, "I can only tell you to stand by. It will not be nothing."

Reporter Jason Riley contributed. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.