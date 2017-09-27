Pitino, Jurich placed on leave after latest basketball scandal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pitino, Jurich placed on leave after latest basketball scandal

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave, U of L interim President Greg Postel said in a news conference. 

The moves came a day after federal indictments were handed down accusing four men of funneling about $100,000 to an All-American high school player from May until September 2017 to assist one or more coaches at the university in recruiting him. The “bribe money” was meant to be concealed from the NCAA and U of L officials.

In another case, a coach for a university that matches U of L’s description was caught on an undercover FBI video negotiating payments from an apparel company in a Las Vegas hotel room for a second recruit, prosecutors claim. The coach, who is not named, acknowledged that his school was on probation at the time and said, ‘we gotta be very low key,’ according to court documents.

Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, called the move an "effective discharge" of the coach in a brief phone interview Wednesday.

Postel said Pitino was placed on unpaid leave and his employment will be reviewed "at a later date."

Jurich, meanwhile, was place on paid leave pending until the university's board of trustees can evaluate his employment on or before its next meeting Oct. 18, Postel said.  

Pitino’s contract calls for written notice of the reasons for his termination and a chance for him to present evidence to the athletics board in his favor, as WDRB reported earlier Wednesday.

Under Jurich’s contract, he could be entitled to a 30-day window to “cure” a potential reason for his firing, depending on the reasons cited.

Asked what Pitino will do next, Pence said, "I can only tell you to stand by. It will not be nothing."

Reporter Jason Riley contributed. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.