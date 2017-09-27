Rick Pitino released from responsibilities as MC for this year's - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rick Pitino released from responsibilities as MC for this year's Harvest Homecoming Parade

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David White, a spokesperson for Harvest Homecoming, says Rick Pitino has been released from his responsibilities as the Master of Ceremonies at this year's Harvest Homecoming Parade.

The parade, which is scheduled to be held on Oct. 7 at 12 p.m., is the official kick-off to New Albany's annual Harvest Homecoming Festival.

White says the decision to release Pitino from the responsibility was done out of respect for both Pitino himself and University of Louisville Cardinals fans.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.