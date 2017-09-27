Rick Pitino released from responsibilities as MC for this year's Harvest Homecoming Parade

Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville being implicated in today's federal investigation of bribery and corruption in college basketball, and what it means for the university.

CRAWFORD | Fall of the House of Cards: Federal allegations a tipping point for U of L

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

If the University of Louisville wants to fire men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino, it must first give Pitino at least 10 days’ written notice of the its reasons for doing so and an opportunity for Pitino to “present evidence,” according to Pitino’s contract running through 2026.

University of Louisville would have to give Pitino notice, chance to present evidence before firing

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.

The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center.

University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.

When reporters asked Jurich on the way to the meeting whether or not he would be fired, Jurich responded by saying, "I have no idea."

RAW VIDEO | U of L's Tom Jurich arrives at -- and leaves from -- brief meeting with Interim President Greg Postel

Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.

CRAWFORD BLOG | Some personal thoughts on the Louisville scandal, and what happens next

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David White, a spokesperson for Harvest Homecoming, says Rick Pitino has been released from his responsibilities as the Master of Ceremonies at this year's Harvest Homecoming Parade.

The parade, which is scheduled to be held on Oct. 7 at 12 p.m., is the official kick-off to New Albany's annual Harvest Homecoming Festival.

White says the decision to release Pitino from the responsibility was done out of respect for both Pitino himself and University of Louisville Cardinals fans.

