Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Potential fallout for U of L's basketball program after FBI probe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scandal is once again tied to the University of Louisville's basketball program.

It's now yet known the full impact the investigation will have on the Cards' basketball program.

For this week's WDRB Sports Page Live Chat, Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford break down the known details and what could happen next. Viewers also chimed in with lots and questions and comments about the investigation.

See the full replay right now.

Your questions and comments are always a welcome addition when the chat happens live on Wednesday mornings starting at 10:30.

