Elizabethtown Police asking for help to locate missing family of 3

Jacqueline Wilson, Darlene Lashae Wilson & David Wilson (Image Source: Elizabethtown Police) Jacqueline Wilson, Darlene Lashae Wilson & David Wilson (Image Source: Elizabethtown Police)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing family of three.

Police in Elizabethtown are looking for 38-year-old Jacqueline Wilson, her son, 21-year-old David Wilson, and her daughter, 22-year-old Darlene Wilson.

Authorities say all three were reported missing on Sept. 15.

According to police, all three are "intellectually developmentally disabled" and were living in the care of a family member.

Police say all three might be trying to find a way to get to Greenwood, Mississippi, though authorities say this is not certain.

Investigators say Jacqueline Wilson is 5' 6, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with a GCE logo, blue jeans and blue and orange athletic shoes.

Officials say Darlene Wilson is 5'3, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a gold colored shirt, black jacket and black and white athletic shoes.

Authorities say David Wilson weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a GCE logo, khaki pants and black and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 270-765-4125.

