LEWIS | Two U of L basketball recruits back out of commitment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Two recruits who had committed to the University of Louisville basketball program announced Wednesday they are decommiting and reopening their recruitment following the announcement that head coach Rick Pitino is on unpaid administrative leave and may not return to the program.

IMG Academy standout Anfernee Simons tweeted Wednesday that “due to recent events that have taken place, my family and I have decided it’s in my best interest to de-commit from the University of Louisville.”

Simons, a five-star shooting guard, is ranked #8 in the Rivals class of 2018.

Another class of 2018 guard, Courtney Ramey, also appears to be looking elsewhere. The St. Louis, Missouri guard is a Top 50 prospect. Ramey’s father told Scout.com, "We were all set to go to Louisville and play for coach P and play in the ACC. We thought it was a perfect fit, but due to the circumstances we are going to (reopen the recruitment)."

