Tom Jurich says his intent was to be 'honest and compliant,' cal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tom Jurich says his intent was to be 'honest and compliant,' calling FBI allegations 'heartbreaking'

Posted: Updated:
Tom Jurich arriving at Grawmeyer Hall on Wednesday. Tom Jurich arriving at Grawmeyer Hall on Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tom Jurich released a statement Wednesday afternoon after he was placed on paid administrative leave stemming from an FBI bribery investigation.

In the statement through is attorney, Jurich said that he plans to "continue to help UofL overcome the challenges it faces."

Here is the full statement:

"For the last 20 years, I have dedicated my life to the University of Louisville. Disappointment does not even come close to describing my feelings surrounding the allegation that any member of the UofL basketball staff could be involved in the criminal conduct announced yesterday.  My intent has always been to run every athletic program at the University in an honest and compliant manner.  It is heartbreaking to me that the alleged intentional and secret criminal acts can bring such harm to our school.  I love this University, the Louisville community and all of our fans. I plan to continue to help UofL overcome the challenges it faces and work cooperatively with the University with the support of the UofL Board of Trustees following their meeting on October 19th."

Jurich and U of L head basketball coach Rick Pitino were not officially fired Tuesday, but their employment will be reviewed at a later date.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.