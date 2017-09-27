Attorney unsure who U of L coaches are in complaints, but says ' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Attorney unsure who U of L coaches are in complaints, but says 'Rick Pitino has done nothing wrong'

Posted: Updated:
WDRB photo by Eric Crawford WDRB photo by Eric Crawford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An attorney for Rick Pitino said he was unsure if the suspended University of Louisville basketball coach is under criminal investigation but maintained in an interview Wednesday that Pitino “has done nothing wrong.”

Indictments made public this week in a sweeping college basketball recruiting case claim at least two U of L coaches had roles in schemes to pay prospective recruits, although they are only described as “Coach-1” and “Coach-2” in federal documents.

In particular, several defendants facing criminal charges said during an undercover FBI recording that “Coach-2” wielded great influence with the Adidas sports apparel company.

One defendant said that “no one swings a bigger d*** than [Coach-2]” at Adidas, according to the complaint.

Asked if Pitino is “Coach-2,” his attorney Steve Pence said, “Quite honestly, I don’t know.”

Pence said he has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s office in New York to find out the identities of “Coach-1” and “Coach-2.”

“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but we aim to find out,” Pence said. However, he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation. “I can tell you for sure Rick Pitino has done nothing wrong."

U of L interim President Greg Postel said in a news conference that Pitino has been placed on unpaid leave and his employment will be reviewed "at a later date."

Postel said U of L “has information” about the coaches in the criminal complaints, but he declined to elaborate.

The FBI has video of a meeting between "Coach-1" in Las Vegas hotel room saying a second university coach was involved in "securing funding" from the company for a player's family, a federal complaint says.

Talking about this evidence, Pence said, “I do not believe they are going to have any video or audio recording of Coach Pitino."

“There has been a serious rush to judgment here and everyone need to step back and take a deep breath for a moment," Pence said. "Let’s have some due process."

