Attorney unsure who U of L coaches are in complaints, but says 'Rick Pitino has done nothing wrong'

The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center.

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.

When reporters asked Jurich on the way to the meeting whether or not he would be fired, Jurich responded by saying, "I have no idea."

RAW VIDEO | U of L's Tom Jurich arrives at -- and leaves from -- brief meeting with Interim President Greg Postel

What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?

What's next for University of Louisville athletics after the developments on Wednesday?

University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.

Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.

CRAWFORD BLOG | Some personal thoughts on the Louisville scandal, and what happens next

University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An attorney for Rick Pitino said he was unsure if the suspended University of Louisville basketball coach is under criminal investigation but maintained in an interview Wednesday that Pitino “has done nothing wrong.”

Indictments made public this week in a sweeping college basketball recruiting case claim at least two U of L coaches had roles in schemes to pay prospective recruits, although they are only described as “Coach-1” and “Coach-2” in federal documents.

In particular, several defendants facing criminal charges said during an undercover FBI recording that “Coach-2” wielded great influence with the Adidas sports apparel company.

One defendant said that “no one swings a bigger d*** than [Coach-2]” at Adidas, according to the complaint.

Asked if Pitino is “Coach-2,” his attorney Steve Pence said, “Quite honestly, I don’t know.”

Pence said he has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s office in New York to find out the identities of “Coach-1” and “Coach-2.”

“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but we aim to find out,” Pence said. However, he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation. “I can tell you for sure Rick Pitino has done nothing wrong."

U of L interim President Greg Postel said in a news conference that Pitino has been placed on unpaid leave and his employment will be reviewed "at a later date."

Postel said U of L “has information” about the coaches in the criminal complaints, but he declined to elaborate.

The FBI has video of a meeting between "Coach-1" in Las Vegas hotel room saying a second university coach was involved in "securing funding" from the company for a player's family, a federal complaint says.

Talking about this evidence, Pence said, “I do not believe they are going to have any video or audio recording of Coach Pitino."

“There has been a serious rush to judgment here and everyone need to step back and take a deep breath for a moment," Pence said. "Let’s have some due process."

