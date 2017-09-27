BOZICH | National take on Louisville basketball scandal harsh and unsparing

Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.More >>
What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?
Federal authorities have investigated college basketball in ways the NCAA has not been able to do it, and the University of Louisville program finds itself in the controversy again.
Kentucky can still finish 8-4. NFL Mock Draft features Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander in first round. Breakout hoops candidates at U of L, UK and IU.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jawon Pass finally made his debut after Lamar Jackson set the Louisville record for touchdowns accounted for as the Cardinals dispatched Kent State.
Is this the year Kentucky stops its 30-game losing slide against Florida? A split decision from Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford, who make their UK, U of L, IU, WKU and Purdue picks.
Despite Kentucky's 3-0 start and Louisville's stumble against Clemson last Saturday, the Cardinals remain favored when they play the Wildcats at Kroger Field Nov. 25.
Pleasure Ridge Park begins a tough three-game stretch by hosting St. Xavier Friday night as both teams chase Trinity for the top spot in the WDRB High School Football Top 10.
University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.
"We don't know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out," attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.
If the University of Louisville wants to fire men's basketball coach Rick Pitino, it must first give Pitino at least 10 days' written notice of the its reasons for doing so and an opportunity for Pitino to "present evidence," according to Pitino's contract running through 2026.
Two highly ranked high school guards say they will reopen recruitment following Wednesday's announcement
Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich's daughter Haley as an "NCAA brand communications manager," according to her LinkedIn profile.
The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center.
University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.
