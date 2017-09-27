Barre by the Bridge to raise money for breast cancer research - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Barre by the Bridge to raise money for breast cancer research

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workout while giving back at "Barre by the Bridge." B. You Fitness is hosting an evening workout by the Big Four Bridge on October 4 at 7 p.m.

The beginner barre class will benefit Twisted Pink, a non-profit organization whose mission is to cure breast cancer by funding metastatic breast cancer research while exposing the hidden statistics of the disease.

Arrive at 6:30pm for some pre-class fun. Class begins at 7pm at the Big Four Bridge. Bring your yoga mat, non-skid socks or bare feet, and a water bottle. The outdoor barre class will be set to beats courtesy of DJ Ryan Coxx. The class costs $20 and includes a B.Empowered tank top. Click here to purchase tickets.

