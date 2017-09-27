IMAGES | Construction crews stack hotel rooms like Legos at new AC NuLu

The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center.

The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center.

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.

When reporters asked Jurich on the way to the meeting whether or not he would be fired, Jurich responded by saying, "I have no idea."

When reporters asked Jurich on the way to the meeting whether or not he would be fired, Jurich responded by saying, "I have no idea."

RAW VIDEO | U of L's Tom Jurich arrives at -- and leaves from -- brief meeting with Interim President Greg Postel

RAW VIDEO | U of L's Tom Jurich arrives at -- and leaves from -- brief meeting with Interim President Greg Postel

What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?

What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?

What's next for University of Louisville athletics after the developments on Wednesday?

What's next for University of Louisville athletics after the developments on Wednesday?

University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.

University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.

Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.

Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.

CRAWFORD BLOG | Some personal thoughts on the Louisville scandal, and what happens next

CRAWFORD BLOG | Some personal thoughts on the Louisville scandal, and what happens next

University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.

University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

Construction on the AC NuLu Hotel on Market Street started in April 2017 and is scheduled to open on time in spring of 2018.

However, up until recently, the construction site appeared to be far behind schedule, but for a good reason. The construction all started 600 miles away from Louisville.

Each hotel room is pieced together in a warehouse in Pennsylvania. They take about two weeks to put together, and they’re shipped down south in the back of a wide-load trailer. The room’s bed, couch, windows, toilet and shower are all included.

“They're built modularly,” said Carl Hren with Concord Hospitality. “It’s a very new, a very cool way of constructing a hotel ... With a wide load trailer, we can have two hotel rooms and a corridor roll down the highway."

Crews take the 350-square-foot rooms once they reach the construction site and stack them up like life-sized Legos to build the final product. The stacking method saves labor, time and money.

“We don't have the material price spikes and the labor shortages because all of our work is ready, so it's a big advantage,” said Eric Handley, Vice President of the project's general contractor, WA Randolph.

All 156 rooms will go up like this in this way, but the lobby is too big. It will be built in a more traditional way.

“There's an elevated mezzanine area for meeting space," Handley said. "In the downstairs area, there's a bar, fitness and all the normal functions of a full-service hotel."

And as the rooms stack higher and higher, the AC NuLu hotel is stacking up to be a $23 million project in an up-and-coming part of the city.

It's a loud construction zone now, but the hotel is on schedule and is expected to open this spring with a goal to open by the Kentucky Derby.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.