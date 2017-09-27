State of Kentucky puts 3 historic properties back on market - WDRB 41 Louisville News

State of Kentucky puts 3 historic properties back on market

Posted: Updated:
Drumanard Estate Drumanard Estate
Rosewell mansion Rosewell mansion
The Grocers Ice and Cold Storage on East Main Street dates back to 1906. The Grocers Ice and Cold Storage on East Main Street dates back to 1906.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ohio River Bridges Property is putting three historic properties back on the market. 

Bids are being accepted for the Drumanard estate and Rosewell property in eastern Jefferson County and the Grocers Ice building in downtown Louisville. All three properties had been for sale in the past but didn't get high enough bids for the state to accept. 

The properties were purchased by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, when construction plans were coming together for the new Lincoln Bridge downtown and the Lewis & Clark Bridge in Prospect. All three are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Drumanard Estate: 

The 53-acre Drumanard Estate on Wolf Pen Branch Road includes a 10,000 square foot mansion with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and nine fireplaces. It also includes a guest cottage, greenhouse and gazebo. Landscaping around the estate was planned by the Olmsted Brothers in the early 1900s.  An open house is set for Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bids are due before Thursday, Oct. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

The Kentucky approach to the eastern bridge passes under Drumanard's woods -- a move the U.S. government approved in 2003 to meet a federal law that requires projects to avoid historic places, if possible.

Kentucky paid $8.3 million for Drumanard in 2012 -- more than $5 million over the prior sale price and $1.5 million more than the state's own appraisal said the property was worth.

The Rosewell:

The Rosewell, built in the 1820s, sits on the Ohio River on Transylvania Avenue in Prospect. The 7,200 square foot house sits on 6-acres of land and includes six bedrooms, four bathrooms and eight fireplaces. An open house is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bids are due before Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet paid $1.6 million for Rosewell in 2005.

Grocers Ice & Cold Storage: 

The Grocers Ice & Cold Storage building downtown on Main Street is strategically located downtown near Butchertown, NuLu and Slugger Field. The original 44,000 square foot building dates back to 1906. Additions were added in 1920 and 1952.  An open house is scheduled Monday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.  Bids are due by Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m. 

The Grocers Ice building twice has gone to auction, but no one has offered an appropriate bid for it.

Money from the sale of the properties is earmarked for the state’s road fund, which helps pay for transportation projects across the state. The fund has plummeted in recent years as gas-tax revenues have fallen.

Sealed bids are being accepted for all three properties with no minimum bid to reserve the properties.  The state of Kentucky can reject any or all bids.

Information about the properties and the bidding process is online.  Interested parties may also contact Mark McCoy, Division of Right of Way and Utilities, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, mark.mccoy@ky.gov, 502-782-4945.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

