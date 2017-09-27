Bardstown City Council reaches $40,000 settlement with Councilwoman Kecia Copeland

The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center.

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.

When reporters asked Jurich on the way to the meeting whether or not he would be fired, Jurich responded by saying, "I have no idea."

RAW VIDEO | U of L's Tom Jurich arrives at -- and leaves from -- brief meeting with Interim President Greg Postel

What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?

What's next for University of Louisville athletics after the developments on Wednesday?

University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.

Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.

CRAWFORD BLOG | Some personal thoughts on the Louisville scandal, and what happens next

University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown will pay one of its city council members $40,000 to keep her from suing the city.

Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton said settling with councilwoman Kecia Copeland saved the taxpayers money. He said fighting a lawsuit could have cost the city more money and time in the long run.

“We chose it would be better to settle it now and not bring the city into that light for many more months,” Heaton said.

After several executive sessions at Tuesday's meeting, the council and Copeland agreed on the $40,000 settlement, which stems from wrongful conduct against her by former officials and employees of the city.

"Certainly, we don't condone anything that happened to Ms. Copeland last year,” Heaton said. “No one should have to go through that. Definitely, she was wronged."

Earlier this year, council members removed former Mayor John Royalty after they concluded he abused his power by forcing city workers to lie to gain access to Copeland's personal e-mails.

As a result, Copeland's attorney Keith Sparks wrote a letter to Heaton outlining the claims he was prepared to make against the city including defamation of character, invasion of her privacy, civil conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Copeland.

In the letter, the attorney outlined the specific instances of wrongdoing and misconduct by city employees and how it has negatively impacted Copeland’s reputation.

Copeland didn't respond to our interview request, but Sparks issued a statement her behalf. In part, the statement reads:



“A lawsuit would have returned the negative spotlight back toward Bardstown. She didn’t want that. That negativity should be coming to an end as the new administration seeks a different course. But a new course without cleaning up the wrongs of the past would diminish that future. This settlement helps remedy the past and allows the parties to move on without lingering resentment.”



The statement also says Copeland “consciously chose to accept much less” than her attorney believes she would have won at trail.

By accepting the money, Copeland can't file any future claims of the same nature against the city and its current or former employees regarding this matter.

Heaton said the city had to weigh the risks and think about what a trial would have cost taxpayers.

"Overall, big picture, it will save us a lot of money long term,” Heaton said.

According to Heaton, the city council will amend the current budget to come up with the money for the settlement.

