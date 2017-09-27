JCPS test scores show small regression in reading and math, but improvements among middle school students

The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center.

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.

When reporters asked Jurich on the way to the meeting whether or not he would be fired, Jurich responded by saying, "I have no idea."

RAW VIDEO | U of L's Tom Jurich arrives at -- and leaves from -- brief meeting with Interim President Greg Postel

University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.

Rick Pitino, Tom Jurich placed on leave after latest University of Louisville basketball scandal

Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.

CRAWFORD BLOG | Some personal thoughts on the Louisville scandal, and what happens next

What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?

What's next for University of Louisville athletics after the developments on Wednesday?

BOZICH | What's next for Louisville basketball and AD? Some names

University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just like every student comes home with a report card, so too does the school district your son or daughter attends.

JCPS spends days mulling over each and every number. Any shift can be a big deal.

"We need to continue to trend upwards, which did not happen this year," said Interim Superintendent Marty Pollio.

Only 44.5 percent of students scored proficient in reading and math, a decrease from last year and well below the state average.

College and career readiness also took a hit. The achievement gap continues to widen among minorities.

"The drop is a little greater for African-American students, so we did see a slight expansion in that gap number, which is the wrong way." Pollio said.

The problems within the largest school district in Kentucky are top of mind for the state's Education Commissioner, Stephen Pruitt.

"My hope is that they're going to have a real hard conversation about, 'Why did our numbers go down? What did we do differently? Are we really paying attention to instruction or are we simply buying more books for us to practice tests?'" Pruitt said.

Pollio wants to assure Pruitt, parents and students that there's a detailed plan already in well place. The biggest part of it is a $1 million investment into something called a universal screener, which is basically three tests throughout the year that give teachers and parents a better idea of how a student is doing.

"It gives us the ability for us to track them and make sure that they're successful when they move to the next grade and where they're supposed to be reading-and math-wise," Pruitt said.

If help is needed, Pollio said a student will get it quicker.

There are bright spots in the data too. Middle schools are above the state average in reading and writing. Forty schools increased achievement scores. Four-and five-year graduation rates increased.

"The trend needs to be moving forward, so any small gain is moving that way," Pollio said.

All of the stats are from the the Unbridled Learning accountability system, and this is one of the last years for it. Individual school scores and labels weren't released this year.

"I mean what schools do, and the districts do, is important, but we need to get back to a place of, 'Are our kids learning or not?'" Pruitt said.

He hopes the new testing system expected in the 2018-19 year will do that while also helping students aim for bigger and better.

"We're all ready to take it on and tackle that challenge," Pollio said.

For a look at all numbers for all Kentucky districts, click here.

