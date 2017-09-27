Local barber shops have something at stake regarding fate of U of L athletics

The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center.

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.

When reporters asked Jurich on the way to the meeting whether or not he would be fired, Jurich responded by saying, "I have no idea."

RAW VIDEO | U of L's Tom Jurich arrives at -- and leaves from -- brief meeting with Interim President Greg Postel

What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?

What's next for University of Louisville athletics after the developments on Wednesday?

BOZICH | What's next for Louisville basketball and AD? Some names

University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.

Rick Pitino, Tom Jurich placed on leave after latest University of Louisville basketball scandal

Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.

CRAWFORD BLOG | Some personal thoughts on the Louisville scandal, and what happens next

University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From board rooms to barbershops, the future of University of Louisville athletics is the talk of the town.

More than 22,000 students attend U of L, and a lot of the surrounding businesses are there for those students. That includes two barber shops offering more than just haircuts.

At Campus Barber Shop on South Fourth Street, you can obviously get a haircut, but chances are good you'll also get some healthy debate.

"Think about the incoming people that come in under a scandal such as this," Owner J. Alexander said. "Once the news broke, everybody had opinions about what should happen."

This week, there is also a lot of heartache.

"Rick Pitino should have just resigned, in my opinion," Alexander said.

There are different barbers on the other side of campus, but you'll find some of the same emotions, debates and concerns at State of Mind Barber Shop.

"That's been the topic from everybody that comes in," said Dion Flippins, who owns State of Mind Barber Shop. "It is heartbreaking. It's disappointing."

Alexander and Flippins are not directly connected to U of L, but both are on the outskirts of campus and have a lot at stake.

Both shop owners couldn't turn away as Dr. Greg Postel discussed the futures of Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich on Wednesday afternoon.

"Effective immediately, Coach Pitino has been placed on an unpaid administrative leave," Postel said. "Effective immediately, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Jurich has been placed on a paid administrative leave."

"I don't like to see nobody lose their job," Flippins said, adding that he hopes Pitino and Jurich survive but not at the expense of the program he loves. "If it happens, it's in the best interest for this university, for this city."

Meanwhile, Alexander's opinion hasn't changed much.

"If anybody had to go, it should have been Rick," he said. "What Jurich has done over the last 20 years for the university has been amazing."

Postel said an interim coach and athletics director will be named in the next 48 hours.

