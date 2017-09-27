Local barber shops have something at stake regarding fate of U o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local barber shops have something at stake regarding fate of U of L athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From board rooms to barbershops, the future of University of Louisville athletics is the talk of the town.

More than 22,000 students attend U of L, and a lot of the surrounding businesses are there for those students. That includes two barber shops offering more than just haircuts.

At Campus Barber Shop on South Fourth Street, you can obviously get a haircut, but chances are good you'll also get some healthy debate.

"Think about the incoming people that come in under a scandal such as this," Owner J. Alexander said. "Once the news broke, everybody had opinions about what should happen."

This week, there is also a lot of heartache.

"Rick Pitino should have just resigned, in my opinion," Alexander said.

There are different barbers on the other side of campus, but you'll find some of the same emotions, debates and concerns at State of Mind Barber Shop.

"That's been the topic from everybody that comes in," said Dion Flippins, who owns State of Mind Barber Shop. "It is heartbreaking. It's disappointing."

Alexander and Flippins are not directly connected to U of L, but both are on the outskirts of campus and have a lot at stake.

Both shop owners couldn't turn away as Dr. Greg Postel discussed the futures of Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich on Wednesday afternoon.

"Effective immediately, Coach Pitino has been placed on an unpaid administrative leave," Postel said. "Effective immediately, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Jurich has been placed on a paid administrative leave."

"I don't like to see nobody lose their job," Flippins said, adding that he hopes Pitino and Jurich survive but not at the expense of the program he loves. "If it happens, it's in the best interest for this university, for this city."

Meanwhile, Alexander's opinion hasn't changed much.

"If anybody had to go, it should have been Rick," he said. "What Jurich has done over the last 20 years for the university has been amazing."

Postel said an interim coach and athletics director will be named in the next 48 hours.

