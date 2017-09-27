Despite turmoil at U of L, arena board still plans to refinance KFC Yum! Center debt

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.More >>
University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.More >>
Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.More >>
University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.More >>
What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?More >>
When reporters asked Jurich on the way to the meeting whether or not he would be fired, Jurich responded by saying, "I have no idea."More >>
Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.More >>
The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
To retire the debt, the Louisville Arena Authority would use a mix of revenues that includes money generated when U of L rents the arena for men’s basketball games.More >>
Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.More >>
The university’s board of trustees also has been weighing legal action against former officers to recoup some of the roughly $100 million in losses that occurred through mismanagement of the foundation.More >>
The move comes amid a renewed debate over the Davis statue that has included calls by African-American leaders and others for its outright removal.More >>
Officials say the $30 million, mixed-use project could vie for NCAA and national events and bring in thousands of visitors each year, but there is no firm financing plan in place.More >>
There are no plans to seek development proposals for the building at Sixth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, but a $75,000 state grant will be used to remove petroleum from elevators.More >>
Louisville’s median household income last year -- $51,991 – was the highest inflation-adjusted amount since 2008, although it still lagged behind the booming late 1990s economy.More >>
The money has been withheld from M.A. Mortenson Co. because of the case pending in Franklin Circuit Court.More >>
