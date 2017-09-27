Despite turmoil at U of L, arena board still plans to refinance KFC Yum! Center debt

The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center.

Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.

When reporters asked Jurich on the way to the meeting whether or not he would be fired, Jurich responded by saying, "I have no idea."

RAW VIDEO | U of L's Tom Jurich arrives at -- and leaves from -- brief meeting with Interim President Greg Postel

What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?

What's next for University of Louisville athletics after the developments on Wednesday?

BOZICH | What's next for Louisville basketball and AD? Some names

University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.

Rick Pitino, Tom Jurich placed on leave after latest University of Louisville basketball scandal

Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.

CRAWFORD BLOG | Some personal thoughts on the Louisville scandal, and what happens next

University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Arena Authority plans to move forward with the scheduled refinancing of the KFC Yum! Center’s debt, even as the building's main tenant faces an uncertain future.

University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino was suspended Wednesday, a day after federal criminal complaints alleged that at least two U of L coaches had roles in schemes to pay prospective recruits.

That comes as U of L already is on probation for a recruiting scandal that landed the school on NCAA probation – raising the possibility of harsher sanctions.

The arena board still intends to refinance the arena’s bonds this fall, said its chairman, Scott C. Cox.

“What’s happened in the last few days does not change that,” he said. “We’re going to push hard.”

Faced with increasing debt payments, the arena board intends to refund the arena’s bonds and replace them with new ones. In so doing, officials anticipate they will pay less over the next decade – in some cases, as much as $10 million less.

To retire the debt, the arena board would use a mix of revenues that includes money generated when U of L rents the arena for men’s basketball games.

The university agreed this summer to pay the arena authority an additional $2.42 million per year and cede control of arena dates in October. In recent years, the school has provided more than $1.3 million annually under a revenue sharing agreement.

The arena authority still is waiting for Wall Street analysts to rate the bonds. In the past, they have noted the success of U of L basketball when evaluating the arena authority’s ability to pay down debt.

Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.