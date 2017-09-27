3 people shot within 2 minute of each other in west Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 people shot within 2 minute of each other in west Louisville



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot within two minutes of each other Wednesday night in west Louisville.

According to MetroSafe, the first shooting was reported on Greenwood Avenue near 41st Street at 7:51 p.m.  A 13-year-old girl was allegedly shot in the leg while sitting in a car.

Two minutes later, MetroSafe said, a double shooting was reported nearby on Grand Avenue near 38th Street. Two people were allegedly shot, one in the hip and one in the leg. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said they ranged in age between 14 and 22.

Mitchell said all three victims were shot at the corner of Cecil and Greenwood Avenues and ran to the aforementioned locations.

All three victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

