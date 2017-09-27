Romeo Langford no longer considering U of L following latest bas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Romeo Langford no longer considering U of L following latest basketball scandal

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany High School star Romeo Langford is no longer considering the University of Louisville, his family said Wednesday night.

The decision stems from Wednesday's decision by U of L Interim President Dr. Greg Postel to place Athletic Director Tom Jurich and men's basketball coach Rick Pitino on administrative leave. On Tuesday, Louisville acknowledged it is tied to a wide-ranging federal bribery probe into college basketball recruiting.

Langford, who grew up in the Louisville area and has long considered the Cardinals a possible destination. In August, he listed his final seven schools as Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana, UCLA, Kansas, North Carolina and Vanderbilt. His family released a statement Wednesday night:

"Due to the current allegations associated with the University of Louisville men's basketball program, a family decision was made that Romeo Langford will no longer be considering U of L in his recruitment decision. Thank you."

Langford, a 6-foot-5-inch shooting guard, is listed as the No. 6 player in the 2018 class, according to Rivals. 

