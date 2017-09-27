Ballard family won't accept court-ordered apology letter from wo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ballard family won't accept court-ordered apology letter from woman who stole signs in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sherry Ballard said there's no excuse for stealing signs meant to help find her daughter, Crystal Rogers, even after she received a court-ordered apology letter from the woman charged with left.

The letter to Ballard starts off with Crystal Maupin offering her sincere apology for removing the sign supporting the Ballard family.

“I don't know why she thought it was in her right to take something that didn't belong to her,” Ballard said.

Maupin explained in the letter she stole the sign two months ago at a gas station because of the behavior of some people driving by her house a couple days earlier and because of something said to her while getting gas.

“To me, it was like she was making excuses for what she did,” Ballard said. “That's not an apology to me, so I can't accept something that's not an apology.”

Maupin is dating Brooks Houck, the main suspect in Rogers’ disappearance. Houck is also Rogers’ former boyfriend and the last person to have seen her before she disappeared almost two-and-a-half years ago.

“She could have just said ‘I’m sorry. I'm sorry for my actions,’' Ballard said. "But instead, it's like she was trying to defend herself and not apologize to me at all."

Maupin ends the letter by saying, "I see how my reaction may have been hurtful to your family, though my action was really in response to the behavior of others.”

Ballard said she did sense any sincerity in the letter.

More signs have since been replaced at the gas station at the corner of Highway 62 and Woodlawn Road in Bardstown. Maupin’s actions have even inspired the Ballards to place more signs around the community.

“I'm never going to stop looking for my daughter," Ballard said. "I'm never going to stop putting it out there. I will never let anybody forget that my daughter existed.”

