U of L investigation has downtown business owners nervous

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.More >>
University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.More >>
What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?More >>
Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.More >>
University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.More >>
When reporters asked Jurich on the way to the meeting whether or not he would be fired, Jurich responded by saying, "I have no idea."More >>
Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.More >>
The timing of the latest University of Louisville investigation could complicate future deals at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
The men's program is the No. 1 money-maker in college basketball, and nearby businesses have been able to cash in.More >>
More than 22,000 students attend U of L, and a lot of the surrounding businesses are there for those students. That includes two barber shops offering more than just haircuts.More >>
“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out,” attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.More >>
Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.More >>
If the University of Louisville wants to fire men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino, it must first give Pitino at least 10 days’ written notice of the its reasons for doing so and an opportunity for Pitino to “present evidence,” according to Pitino’s contract running through 2026.More >>
Two highly ranked high school guards say they will reopen recruitment following Wednesday's announcementMore >>
