Federal judge strikes down abortion requirements in Kentucky

Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 with $600 of his own money and built the magazine into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire.
All three victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be OK.
Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich's daughter Haley as an "NCAA brand communications manager," according to her LinkedIn profile.
New Albany High School star Romeo Langford is no longer considering the University of Louisville, his family said Wednesday night.
University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino spoke briefly with a WDRB News crew as he left the KFC Yum! Center practice area Wednesday morning.
What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?
The men's program is the No. 1 money-maker in college basketball, and nearby businesses have been able to cash in.
University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.
