Federal judge strikes down abortion requirements in Kentucky

Federal judge strikes down abortion requirements in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Doctors who perform abortions in Kentucky will no longer have to describe a patient's ultrasound or play the fetal heartbeat for the woman.

Judge David J. Hale said in the one-page ruling Wednesday night that the law violates the First Amendment rights of physicians.

The ACLU said in a statement that the court recognized that the law “appears to inflict psychological harm on abortion patients,” and causes them to “experience distress as a result.”

Attorney Alexa Kolbi-Molinas with the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project said in the statement that, “We are pleased that Kentuckians will no longer be subjected to this demeaning and degrading invasion into their personal health care decisions.”

The Ultrasound Informed Consent Act was signed into law in January. Physicians had to comply with the requirements, even if a woman didn't want to receive the information.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit on behalf of the EMW Women's Surgical Center, three doctors, and their patients.

