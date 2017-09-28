WATCH LIVE 10 a.m.:  U of L interim president Greg Postel testif - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE 10 a.m.:  U of L interim president Greg Postel testifies in Frankfort

(FRANKFORT, Ky.) --  University of Louisville interim president Greg Postel testifies in Frankfort Thursday morning.  

Before the latest men's basketball bribery scandal, he had already been scheduled to present a "state of the university" address to lawmakers.  He is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. before the Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations and Revenue. 

Postel held a news conference on Wednesday to announce that athletics director Tom Jurich is on paid leave and men's basketball coach Rick Pitino is on unpaid leave.  Both Jurich and Pitino were put on leave after a federal investigation implicated U of L in a criminal bribery case involving Adidas. 

