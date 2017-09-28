NuLu Fest 2017 celebrates the East Market District

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the 9th year NuLu is hosting it's street festival celebrating the continued growth and revitalization of Louisville's East Market District.
Enjoy live music by Sonablast Records, regional micro-brewed beers, and numerous food and retail booths by local vendors.
There will be activities for all ages at this FREE event, family-friendly and open to the public.
The East Market District, also referred to as NuLu, is now best known for its art galleries, unique specialty stores, antique shops and a growing number of upscale restaurants.
The term "NuLu" comes from the phrase "New Louisville."
NuLu Fest 2017
600, 700 & 800 Blocks of East Market Street
Saturday, September 30th 11am-11pm
FREE and Open to the Public
