NuLu Fest 2017 celebrates the East Market District

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the 9th year NuLu is hosting it's street festival celebrating the continued growth and revitalization of Louisville's East Market District.

Enjoy live music by Sonablast Records, regional micro-brewed beers, and numerous food and retail booths by local vendors.

There will be activities for all ages at this FREE event, family-friendly and open to the public.

The East Market District, also referred to as NuLu, is now best known for its art galleries, unique specialty stores, antique shops and a growing number of upscale restaurants.

The term "NuLu" comes from the phrase "New Louisville."

NuLu Fest 2017

600, 700 & 800 Blocks of East Market Street

Saturday, September 30th 11am-11pm

FREE and Open to the Public

Click here to learn about the neighborhood.

