BIZARRE: Small fish fall from sky during rain in northeast Mexico

BIZARRE: Small fish fall from sky during rain in northeast Mexico

Courtesy: Protección Civil Tamaulipas / Facebook Courtesy: Protección Civil Tamaulipas / Facebook
Courtesy: Protección Civil Tamaulipas / Facebook

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Civil defense officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.

Tamaulipas civil defense says in a brief statement that rain Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico included fish. Photos posted on the agency's Facebook page show four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk.

According the U.S. Library of Congress, it's a phenomenon that has been reported since ancient times. Scientists believe that tornadoes over water - known as waterspouts - could be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around until being released to the ground.

