Arena board chair says getting coveted bond rating 'more difficult' amid U of L scandal

Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.More >>
Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 with $600 of his own money and built the magazine into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire.More >>
Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.More >>
All three victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be OK.More >>
The charges the man faces in Colorado, and the first question Indiana police need to answer.More >>
New Albany High School star Romeo Langford is no longer considering the University of Louisville, his family said Wednesday night.More >>
Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.More >>
“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out,” attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.More >>
he Louisville Arena Authority got final state approval on Thursday for its plan to reorganize the KFC Yum! Center's construction debt.More >>
To retire the debt, the Louisville Arena Authority would use a mix of revenues that includes money generated when U of L rents the arena for men’s basketball games.More >>
Federal criminal complaints accuse at least one coach at U of L of taking part in a scheme this summer to funnel about $100,000 from the Adidas apparel company to an All-American high school player that Louisville was recruiting.More >>
The university’s board of trustees also has been weighing legal action against former officers to recoup some of the roughly $100 million in losses that occurred through mismanagement of the foundation.More >>
The move comes amid a renewed debate over the Davis statue that has included calls by African-American leaders and others for its outright removal.More >>
Officials say the $30 million, mixed-use project could vie for NCAA and national events and bring in thousands of visitors each year, but there is no firm financing plan in place.More >>
There are no plans to seek development proposals for the building at Sixth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, but a $75,000 state grant will be used to remove petroleum from elevators.More >>
Louisville’s median household income last year -- $51,991 – was the highest inflation-adjusted amount since 2008, although it still lagged behind the booming late 1990s economy.More >>
