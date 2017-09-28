Louisville Arena Authority receives final state approval for KFC Yum! Center construction debt reorganization plan

Only 44.5 percent of students scored proficient in reading and math, a decrease from last year and well below the state average.

What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?

What's next for University of Louisville athletics after the developments on Wednesday?

Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.

National columnist delivered stinging opinions on the news at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out,” attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.

Attorney unsure who U of L coaches are in complaints, but says 'Rick Pitino has done nothing wrong'

New Albany High School star Romeo Langford is no longer considering the University of Louisville, his family said Wednesday night.

All three victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be OK.

3 people shot within 2 minutes of each other in west Louisville

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 with $600 of his own money and built the magazine into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Arena Authority got final state approval on Thursday for its plan to reorganize the KFC Yum! Center's construction debt.

But under questioning from the chair of the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, arena officials acknowledged that turmoil at the University of Louisville -- the building's main tenant -- may complicate plans to refinance the bonds.

With looming questions about the future of the U of L men's basketball team after it was linked to a federal criminal probe into college basketball recruiting, arena consultants said they are preparing new assumptions based on cases in which attendance falls or the program receives an NCAA "death penalty."

In some instances, programs that have received such penalties in the past have been forced to suspend whole seasons of play.

Arena authority chairman Scott C. Cox said in an interview that the U of L developments this week no longer make it certain that Wall Street analysts will rate the bonds "investment grade." The debt is now considered "junk."

Asked if he believed the bonds will get the investment rating, which arena officials say will make annual debt payments more affordable, Cox said: "It's going to be a close call -- and that's the truth. I would have told you that I was quite confident we would before this news out of the last couple of days."

He said one of the "worst-case scenarios" is U of L not playing in the Yum! Center for two years.

"We do think the numbers still work, but it just makes it dramatically more difficult to get the credit rating that we'd like to have," he said. "It's remarkable what the actions of a small group of people can have on our city."

This story will be updated.

