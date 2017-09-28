Louisville Arena Authority receives final state approval for KFC - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Arena Authority receives final state approval for KFC Yum! Center construction debt reorganization plan

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Arena Authority got final state approval on Thursday for its plan to reorganize the KFC Yum! Center's construction debt. 

But under questioning from the chair of the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, arena officials acknowledged that turmoil at the University of Louisville -- the building's main tenant -- may complicate plans to refinance the bonds. 

With looming questions about the future of the U of L men's basketball team after it was linked to a federal criminal probe into college basketball recruiting, arena consultants said they are preparing new assumptions based on cases in which attendance falls or the program receives an NCAA "death penalty." 

In some instances, programs that have received such penalties in the past have been forced to suspend whole seasons of play. 

Arena authority chairman Scott C. Cox said in an interview that the U of L developments this week no longer make it certain that Wall Street analysts will rate the bonds "investment grade." The debt is now considered "junk."

Asked if he believed the bonds will get the investment rating, which arena officials say will make annual debt payments more affordable, Cox said: "It's going to be a close call -- and that's the truth. I would have told you that I was quite confident we would before this news out of the last couple of days."

He said one of the "worst-case scenarios" is U of L not playing in the Yum! Center for two years. 

"We do think the numbers still work, but it just makes it dramatically more difficult to get the credit rating that we'd like to have," he said. "It's remarkable what the actions of a small group of people can have on our city." 

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

