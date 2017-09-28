VIDEO | U.S. Representative Steve Scalise returns to House for f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | U.S. Representative Steve Scalise returns to House for first time since June shooting

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- To hugs and a roaring bipartisan standing ovation, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise returned to the House on Thursday, more than three months after a baseball practice shooting left him fighting for his life.

"You have no idea how great this feels to be back here at work in the people's House," the 51-year old Louisianan said to a chamber packed with lawmakers, including senators who welcome him back.

Scalise hobbled into the chamber on crutches, smiling broadly and blowing kisses in his first public appearance since the June 14 shooting. In an extraordinary gesture, Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., presided and ordered members to sit in their chairs to listen to Scalise’s remarks.

"Our prayers have been answered," Ryan said.

The moment marked a departure from the bitter divisions that have dominated Congress this year between two parties locked in combat over President Donald Trump and the GOP agenda.

Scalise thanked the two wounded Capitol Hill police officers who returned fire and helped kill the shooter, James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. One of them, David Bailey, was in the chamber Thursday.

"David, you are my hero," Scalise said.

Scalise and four others were injured when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

Scalise was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.