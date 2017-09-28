ISP investigates man arrested in Colorado as possible suspect in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

ISP investigates man arrested in Colorado as possible suspect in killing of Delphi teens

Posted: Updated:
Police released this picture taken by one of the girls' phones Police released this picture taken by one of the girls' phones
Police released this sketch of the suspect Police released this sketch of the suspect
In February, 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were killed while walking on the trails. In February, 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were killed while walking on the trails.

INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating whether a man arrested in Colorado could be connected to murders of two Delphi, Indiana, girls.

31-year-old Daniel Nations was arrested near Colorado Springs for allegedly threatening people along a hiking trail with a hatchet. 

ISP Sgt. Kim Riley says the agency is speaking with Colorado authorities to determine if Nations could be a suspect in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Riley says the first question is whether Nations was in Indiana on Feb. 13, when the Delphi teens vanished while hiking. Their bodies were found the next day.

Media reports in Denver say Nations was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening several people with a hatchet on a hiking trail. He's jailed in Teller County, Colorado, and charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Indiana State Police released a statement saying they are looking into Nations and many other possible leads. 

We are aware of the arrest of the person in Colorado and are investigating to see if he could be a suspect in the Delphi double murder investigation. Please keep in mind the Indiana State Police has received more than a thousand photos of persons alleged to be similar in appearance to the composite sketch of the Delphi person of interest. Each and every one of these tips are investigated for any potential connection to our case. We will give the same attention to the person arrested in Colorado, but right now there is nothing that definitively connects this person to our investigation. If that should change - with this tip, or any other tip - rest assured we would be sharing such news with all media sources.

Authorities have released a grainy cell phone image -- taken by Liberty -- of the main suspect in the case. They also released recorded audio of three words -- "down the hill" -- spoken by the suspect.  To hear the recording, CLICK HERE

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Delphi Homicide Investigation Tip Line at (844) 459-5786. Information can also be reported by calling the Indiana State Police at (800) 382-7537, or the Carroll County Sheriff's Department at (765) 564-2413. 

Information can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

