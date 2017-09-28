POV | What a Difference a Day Makes

It's funny. On Monday, I wrote an editorial in full support of Tom Jurich. I wrote about all the fantastic things he has accomplished as U of L's Athletic Director. About how U of L was so pitiful when he arrived it was about to be kicked out of Conference USA, and he turned it into an ACC powerhouse. Tom Jurich did that, not the former presidents. About how the athletes actually have a higher GPA than the general student body. About how U of L has grown from the third worst college in the country for women's athletics to an elite gender equity university. All of that will forever be true.

What a difference a day makes, though. Tom Jurich is on administrative leave. Rick Pitino is too. This is a horrible situation, and not just for the University. Even if you're a Kentucky fan, you know this is bad for the city of Louisville and the Commonwealth.

Do I believe Tom Jurich knew about this latest infraction? Not for a second. But it doesn't matter. Although it wasn't intentional, people with bad character were hired on his watch. That can't be denied. At the end of the day, the culture I know Tom wanted didn't get driven deep enough into the organization. To quote Harry Truman, "The buck stops here."

I think we found out where "here" is.

