WATCH LIVE 2 p.m.: New coach Archie Miller speaks at his first IU men's basketball media day

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana University new men's basketball coach is ready to hit the court.

Archie Miller takes the stage for his first media day at IU on Thursday. Miller, who led the University of Dayton Flyers to the last four NCAA tournaments, was introduced as the new head basketball coach in March. He replaces Tom Crean, who was fired after nine years.

The Hoosiers begin practice on Friday. The annual Hoosier Hysteria is October 21.

