Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus goes public with cancer diagnosis

LOS ANGELES (CNN) -- Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus is going public with her breast cancer diagnosis.

The star of "Veep" and "Seinfeld" posted a personal message on her official Twitter account. "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," Louis-Dreyfus wrote.

The actress went on to say "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union."

"The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality," she concluded.

The news comes on the heels of what has been a triumphant year for Louis-Dreyfus.

At the recently held Emmy Awards, she broke the record for the most Emmys won by a performer for a single role, after snagging her sixth consecutive win for lead actress in a comedy for her work on HBO's "Veep."

It was her seventh statue in that category overall as she had previously won in 2006 for "The New Adventures of Old Christine."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media and CNN. All Rights Reserved.