Records: Under Postel, U of L president's office spent nearly $500,000 on football suite, tickets

Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.More >>
Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.More >>
Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 with $600 of his own money and built the magazine into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire.More >>
Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 with $600 of his own money and built the magazine into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire.More >>
Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.More >>
Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.More >>
All three victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be OK.More >>
All three victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be OK.More >>
The charges the man faces in Colorado, and the first question Indiana police need to answer.More >>
The charges the man faces in Colorado, and the first question Indiana police need to answer.More >>
New Albany High School star Romeo Langford is no longer considering the University of Louisville, his family said Wednesday night.More >>
New Albany High School star Romeo Langford is no longer considering the University of Louisville, his family said Wednesday night.More >>
Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.More >>
Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.More >>
“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out,” attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.More >>
“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out,” attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.More >>
In July and August, the office of interim U of L President Greg Postel spent $491,000 in endowment money on a football suite as well as tickets to football and basketball games, according to financial statements released during a foundation board meeting on Thursday.More >>
In July and August, the office of interim U of L President Greg Postel spent $491,000 in endowment money on a football suite as well as tickets to football and basketball games, according to financial statements released during a foundation board meeting on Thursday.More >>
Officials plan to add pavement markings and review curve speeds and crash reports in the wake of three tractor trailers overturning in the past month, a Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman said.More >>
Officials plan to add pavement markings and review curve speeds and crash reports in the wake of three tractor trailers overturning in the past month, a Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman said.More >>
There is enough evidence to suggest state transportation officials “were motivated by discriminatory intent or purpose” when they sought to remove a Louisville company from a minority business program, a federal judge has ruled in allowing the lawsuit to continue.More >>
There is enough evidence to suggest state transportation officials “were motivated by discriminatory intent or purpose” when they sought to remove a Louisville company from a minority business program, a federal judge has ruled in allowing the lawsuit to continue.More >>
The effort is part of a promise Kentucky and Indiana made in 2015 to help offset the burden of bridge tolls on low-income and minority communities by placing transponders in retail outlets such as gas stations.More >>
The effort is part of a promise Kentucky and Indiana made in 2015 to help offset the burden of bridge tolls on low-income and minority communities by placing transponders in retail outlets such as gas stations.More >>
Clint Murphy, a key official in Indiana's oversight of the Ohio River Bridges Project, had been suspended June 22 before he was let go on July 6, according to his personnel file.More >>
Clint Murphy, a key official in Indiana's oversight of the Ohio River Bridges Project, had been suspended June 22 before he was let go on July 6, according to his personnel file.More >>
The eTrans Group sued the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet last year, alleging that the agency interfered with the company’s ability to do its work as adviser to the states on tolling issues.More >>
The eTrans Group sued the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet last year, alleging that the agency interfered with the company’s ability to do its work as adviser to the states on tolling issues.More >>
About 87,550 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up about 3.5 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.More >>
About 87,980 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up more than 3 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>
Clint Murphy, who was the state’s director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.More >>