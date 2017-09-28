Lawsuit filed against former LaRue County principal accused of u - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lawsuit filed against former LaRue County principal accused of uploading nude images from confiscated phones

Kyle Goodlett Kyle Goodlett

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Five former students are suing a Kentucky school district and a fired high school principal who is accused of uploading nude images from confiscated cellphones.

Lawyers for the women say the LaRue County school district and former LaRue County High School Principal Stephen Kyle Goodlett violated their rights protecting against unreasonable search and seizure and violated Title IX, the federal law prohibiting discrimination based on sex in education.

Goodlett was principal from 2013 until he was fired last October. He has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges stemming from uploaded nude images of one student whose cellphone he confiscated. He has pleaded not guilty to 63 state child porn charges.

LaRue County Superintendent Sam Sanders and Goodlett's attorney in the federal criminal case didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

