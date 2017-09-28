Lawsuit filed against former LaRue County principal accused of uploading nude images from confiscated phones

University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.

Rick Pitino, Tom Jurich placed on leave after latest University of Louisville basketball scandal

Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.

National columnist delivered stinging opinions on the news at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out,” attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.

Attorney unsure who U of L coaches are in complaints, but says 'Rick Pitino has done nothing wrong'

New Albany High School star Romeo Langford is no longer considering the University of Louisville, his family said Wednesday night.

Romeo Langford no longer considering U of L following latest basketball scandal

All three victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be OK.

3 people shot within 2 minutes of each other in west Louisville

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 with $600 of his own money and built the magazine into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire.

Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Five former students are suing a Kentucky school district and a fired high school principal who is accused of uploading nude images from confiscated cellphones.

Lawyers for the women say the LaRue County school district and former LaRue County High School Principal Stephen Kyle Goodlett violated their rights protecting against unreasonable search and seizure and violated Title IX, the federal law prohibiting discrimination based on sex in education.

Goodlett was principal from 2013 until he was fired last October. He has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges stemming from uploaded nude images of one student whose cellphone he confiscated. He has pleaded not guilty to 63 state child porn charges.

LaRue County Superintendent Sam Sanders and Goodlett's attorney in the federal criminal case didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

