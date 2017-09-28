U of L Interim President Greg Postel testifies about 'State of t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L Interim President Greg Postel testifies about 'State of the University' in Frankfort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The latest scandal at the University of Louisville was front-and-center in the minds of state legislators as U of L's Interim President Dr. Gregory Postel testified in Frankfort on the state of the university Thursday morning.

Postel touched on the Board of Trustees, accreditation, and the KFC Yum! Center, but couldn't stay away from the bombshell dropped on the University this week. He says he only learned about the bribery investigation into the men's basketball team two days ago. 

As we now know, federal officials have accused the program of funneling money to recruits. So far, the scandal has resulted in U of L men's basketball coach Rick Pitino being placed on unpaid administrative leave, and Athletics Director Tom Jurich being placed on paid administrative leave.

On Thursday, Postel told lawmakers he's committed to working with the U.S. Attorney's Office, the NCAA and the FBI.

"All I can tell you is that this is in the early stages of understanding," Postel said. "We've just had a day or two to digest material that's been submitted. There's an ongoing investigation that we understand is going to continue in Louisville, and in other states as well, regarding widespread concerns about recruiting policies."

Postel also addressed the sex scandal involving strippers and prostitutes and that separate NCAA investigation. 

"We're disgusted by what happened, we're not disagreeing with what they said, and we're not challenging any of the findings," Postel said. 

At the same time, he says the university remains committed to fighting some of the penalties levied by the NCAA. Postel said the results of the university's appeal should come in January. 

The meeting with lawmakers was scheduled before this turbulent week for the university. As a result, Postel's presentation was scheduled to highlight how the university is working toward a better future. 

"That really is what we are most interested in... the very bright future for the University of Louisville," Postel said.

Postel highlighted several areas where he feels the university is making strides including keeping tuition costs down for students, increased research grant awards, and steady graduation rates. He also discussed initiatives to increase diversity on campus as well as community engagement.  

"The future... really it is what has everyone excited about coming to work everyday," Postel said. "It's hard day after day to come in everyday and think about nothing but past issues." 

During a question and answer period, several lawmakers took the chance to address Dr. Postel. Many legislators thanked Postel for his leadership during this time of turmoil for the university. 

Only three lawmakers at the committee meeting took the time to comment on U of L athletics. Rep. Kelly Flood of Lexington and Rep. Steve Riley of Glasgow both expressed concerns with the involvement of major apparel companies in the scandal. 

