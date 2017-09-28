Louisville mayor asks residents to wear red to support U of L on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is encouraging people all across the city to show support for the University of Louisville.
He expressed his admiration for the school in a series of tweets Thursday morning -- and called on Louisville residents to wear red on Friday and attend a 12:30 p.m. rally at the Ali Center.
If you believe in @uofl like I do, please support all the good people there — students, faculty, staff, alumni. Join me in wearing red tmrw— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 28, 2017
Sept. 29 is Wear Red Day in the city— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 28, 2017
And I invite the public to join Metro govt employees to show your red and throw up your Ls on the plaza at the @AliCenter 12:30pm Friday.— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 28, 2017
Fischer also praised the university for the positive things it has done, like having nationally-recognized students and programs and being ranked a "Green College."
He says the city of Louisville will continue to move forward, despite the allegations against the U of L men's basketball team.
"First and foremost, I've been a U of L fan since I was born," Fischer said. "Like everybody in town, I'm just really bummed out about this...we've got a great university. We need to show support for U of L and move toward the future."
