Volunteers stuff backpacks with food as part of 'Blessings in a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers stuff backpacks with food as part of 'Blessings in a Backpack Day'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local volunteers, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and officials from Jefferson County Public Schools gathered at Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School Thursday morning to fill backpacks with food.

It was all part of "Blessings in a Backpack Day" -- a national movement to combat childhood hunger. The backpacks will be given to local elementary school students who otherwise might go hungry.

"We fill that gap over the weekend, from when the children leave school on Friday, and until they return to school on Monday, because most of the children that receive our program also qualify for the free and reduced lunch program at school," said Kim Holsclaw, the local Blessings in a Backpack managing director. "So oftentimes they go 65 hours throughout the weekend without anything to eat."

It's estimated that one in five American children faces "food insecurity," meaning they don't have enough to eat.

