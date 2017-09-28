DEA arrests 3 local men in major spice drug bust involving sever - WDRB 41 Louisville News

DEA arrests 3 local men in major spice drug bust involving several states

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six men were indicted on federal drug charges, three of which were arrested by DEA agents in Kentuckiana.

Maythem Al Aboudi, Nehad Thayer and Shadi Shuaibi, all residents of either Louisville or Jeffersonville, are accused of operating a national drug trafficking organization distributing spice. DEA Louisville arrested the three men in May as part of a New Jersey investigation.

"It's an ongoing criminal case, so I can't go into too much detail, but I can tell you there was a significant part of the operation here in the Louisville area," said Jim Scott, Resident Agent in Charge of the DEA Louisville District Office.

In addition to Kentucky and Indiana, search warrants were issued in Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin, resulting in three more arrests. The DEA can't release pictures of the current investigation.

The current indictment says the six men from October 2016 to May of this year took bulk marshmallow leaves and sprayed synthetic chemicals on them, often a white powder from China made in labs. The leaves are then dried and repackaged.

"They're made to mimic the effect of THC, which is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana," Scott said.

Investigators said the men labeled the spice as "Potpourri Product" and "Not for human consumption" to be shipped from Kentucky to New York.

 "That's the scary thing about spice: It's often marketed and targeted to a younger user," Scott said.

The spice is sold for up to $500 per pound. In convenience stores, for one to three grams, it can be sold for up to $20 per package.

The men are each charged with drug conspiracy charges and face 25 years in prison, if convicted. They're expected back in court in December in New York.

Here are all the names of the men indicted:

  • Hikmat Hamed, a/k/a "Abu Amjad," was arrested in St. Louis
  • Mohammad Abdelelah Al Barbarawi, a/k/a "Abu Yazan," arrested in Chicago
  • Hatem K. El Haj, a/k/a "Tug Tug," arrested in Chicago
  • Nehad Thaher, a/k/a "Nick," arrested in Louisville area
  • Shadi Shuaibi, arrested in Louisville area
  • Maythem Al Aboudi, arrested in Louisville area

"This multi-jurisdictional investigation puts an end to this alleged drug trafficking organization," said Carl J. Kotowski, DEA Special Agent in Charge. "This is just another example of an organization allegedly more concerned about making a profit selling their poison than they are about the safety of the public."
 
