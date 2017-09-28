Ford unveils new 2018 F-Series Super Duty Limited with up to $100,000 price tag

“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out,” attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.

“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out,” attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.

Attorney unsure who U of L coaches are in complaints, but says 'Rick Pitino has done nothing wrong'

Attorney unsure who U of L coaches are in complaints, but says 'Rick Pitino has done nothing wrong'

Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.

Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.

National columnist delivered stinging opinions on the news at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

National columnist delivered stinging opinions on the news at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

New Albany High School star Romeo Langford is no longer considering the University of Louisville, his family said Wednesday night.

New Albany High School star Romeo Langford is no longer considering the University of Louisville, his family said Wednesday night.

Romeo Langford no longer considering U of L following latest basketball scandal

Romeo Langford no longer considering U of L following latest basketball scandal

The charges the man faces in Colorado, and the first question Indiana police need to answer.

The charges the man faces in Colorado, and the first question Indiana police need to answer.

ISP investigates man arrested in Colorado as possible suspect in killing of Delphi teens

ISP investigates man arrested in Colorado as possible suspect in killing of Delphi teens

All three victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be OK.

All three victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be OK.

3 people shot within 2 minutes of each other in west Louisville

3 people shot within 2 minutes of each other in west Louisville

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 with $600 of his own money and built the magazine into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire.

Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 with $600 of his own money and built the magazine into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire.

Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.

Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.

Ford unveiled a new pickup truck Thursday, and not only can it pull more than the weight of a plane, it's also the most expensive truck yet.

"It's the most luxurious and technologically advanced Super Duty we've ever made,” said Brian Rathsburg, Marketing Manager of Ford Super Duty.

The truck has seven cameras reaching all the way around the truck, custom Camelback two-tone leather seats, premium stitched leather-wrapped steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, adaptive steering, lane-keeping alert, forward collision warning with break support, LED headlamps, a panoramic moon roof and 16 class-exclusive features.

Most importantly, it can tow more than 30,000 pounds, the weight of an Air Force F 35 Fighter plane.

However,the price is even more heavy duty. An F-250 Super Duty Limited 4x4 starts at $80,835.

An F-450 Super Duty 4x4 Limited with all the bells and whistles can ring up at more than $95,000. Tack on taxes and fees, and you're looking at six figures.

When asked about the price, Rathsburg said they have options for all customers.

“One of the keys to success for the F-series is we have a truck for every customer,” Rathsburg said. “So whether it's a $32,000 regular cab work truck, up to now this very premium limited, we cover the needs of all of our customers.”

Rathsburg said the ideal customer is a successful entrepreneur, contractor or business man who appreciates the latest technology.

The F-series is one of Ford's most profitable vehicles recently as consumer trends race toward larger vehicles.

“In terms of the premium [vehicles], we have done extremely well in the last few years,” he said.

That's keeping lines at the Kentucky Truck Plant speeding along.

“We are at full capacity," Rathsburg said. "We are running three shifts. The production is at full speed.”

Although it is a 2018 model, ordering is already open. Inventory will arrive at dealerships this winter.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.