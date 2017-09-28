Ford unveils new 2018 F-Series Super Duty Limited with up to $10 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ford unveils new 2018 F-Series Super Duty Limited with up to $100,000 price tag

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Ford unveiled a new pickup truck Thursday, and not only can it pull more than the weight of a plane, it's also the most expensive truck yet.

"It's the most luxurious and technologically advanced Super Duty we've ever made,” said Brian Rathsburg, Marketing Manager of Ford Super Duty.

The truck has seven cameras reaching all the way around the truck, custom Camelback two-tone leather seats, premium stitched leather-wrapped steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, adaptive steering, lane-keeping alert, forward collision warning with break support, LED headlamps, a panoramic moon roof and 16 class-exclusive features.

Most importantly, it can tow more than 30,000 pounds, the weight of an Air Force F 35 Fighter plane.

However,the price is even more heavy duty. An F-250 Super Duty Limited 4x4 starts at $80,835.  

An F-450 Super Duty 4x4 Limited with all the bells and whistles can ring up at more than $95,000. Tack on taxes and fees, and you're looking at six figures.

When asked about the price, Rathsburg said they have options for all customers.

“One of the keys to success for the F-series is we have a truck for every customer,” Rathsburg said. “So whether it's a $32,000 regular cab work truck, up to now this very premium limited, we cover the needs of all of our customers.”

Rathsburg said the ideal customer is a successful entrepreneur, contractor or business man who appreciates the latest technology.

The F-series is one of Ford's most profitable vehicles recently as consumer trends race toward larger vehicles.

“In terms of the premium [vehicles], we have done extremely well in the last few years,” he said.

That's keeping lines at the Kentucky Truck Plant speeding along.

“We are at full capacity," Rathsburg said. "We are running three shifts. The production is at full speed.”

Although it is a 2018 model, ordering is already open. Inventory will arrive at dealerships this winter.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved.