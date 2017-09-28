BOZICH | Padgett, Davenport, Eaves ... Louisville basketball hire a mysterious challenge

Hiring a Division I basketball coach, even an interim coach, is always a challenging, but rarely as challenging as the one Louisville faces this week.More >>
Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.
What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?
Federal authorities have investigated college basketball in ways the NCAA has not been able to do it, and the University of Louisville program finds itself in the controversy again.
Kentucky can still finish 8-4. NFL Mock Draft features Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander in first round. Breakout hoops candidates at U of L, UK and IU.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jawon Pass finally made his debut after Lamar Jackson set the Louisville record for touchdowns accounted for as the Cardinals dispatched Kent State.
Is this the year Kentucky stops its 30-game losing slide against Florida? A split decision from Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford, who make their UK, U of L, IU, WKU and Purdue picks.
Despite Kentucky's 3-0 start and Louisville's stumble against Clemson last Saturday, the Cardinals remain favored when they play the Wildcats at Kroger Field Nov. 25.
Hiring a Division I basketball coach, even an interim coach, is always a challenging, but rarely as challenging as the one Louisville faces this week.
Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.
Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich's daughter Haley as an "NCAA brand communications manager," according to her LinkedIn profile.
The men's program is the No. 1 money-maker in college basketball, and nearby businesses have been able to cash in.
More than 22,000 students attend U of L, and a lot of the surrounding businesses are there for those students. That includes two barber shops offering more than just haircuts.
University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich have been placed on administrative leave until the next athletics association board meeting in October, a source close to Jurich told WDRB News.
"We don't know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out," attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.
Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.
