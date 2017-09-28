FDA approves new blood cancer drug after Louisville trails

“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out,” attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.

Attorney unsure who U of L coaches are in complaints, but says 'Rick Pitino has done nothing wrong'

Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.

National columnist delivered stinging opinions on the news at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

New Albany High School star Romeo Langford is no longer considering the University of Louisville, his family said Wednesday night.

Romeo Langford no longer considering U of L following latest basketball scandal

The charges the man faces in Colorado, and the first question Indiana police need to answer.

ISP investigates man arrested in Colorado as possible suspect in killing of Delphi teens

All three victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be OK.

3 people shot within 2 minutes of each other in west Louisville

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 with $600 of his own money and built the magazine into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire.

Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brenda Montgomery doesn't look like what she's been through in life.

"You know something kind of hits you in the face when you hear that you've got cancer," Montgomery said with a smile.

Her face is pleasant, welled with pride and healthy, despite a nine year battle with follicular lymphoma.

"I lost my hair, and I got down to 100 pounds," she said. "At that point, I really thought I was going to lose the battle because I felt so bad and so weak."

Follicular lymphoma is a blood cancer with no known cure. It causes swelling and lumps to grow throughout the body. Three different chemotherapy treatments that doctors tried on Montgomery ultimately failed.

"I thought, 'What do I have to lose? It keeps coming back,'" Montgomery explained. "If this drug can do anything better than what the others have not been able to, then why not try it?"

That "drug" is Aliqopa and Dr. Don Stevens of the Norton Cancer Institute was one of only two oncologists in the country testing it on people.

"These are patients who had failed at least two prior therapies, had a 60-percent response rate, which is huge," Dr. Stevens said.

Montgomery landed one of only 104 spots nationwide in the trial.

"The last treatment I had, they said I had no signs of cancer." Montgomery said.

This month the FDA fast-tracked Aliqopa's approval for use nationwide in follicular lymphoma patients who had relapse after at least two other therapies. The fast track grants approval prior to knowledge of long term results or side-effects.

"What that means is the FDA will continue to collect data on these patients in the future, so if something shows up that would register, you would know that," Stevens said.

Aliqopa is not an all-out cure, but a new way to manage this kind of blood cancer more like a chronic illness like diabetes or high blood pressure. Stevens says nationwide doctors diagnose roughly 70,000 patients with lymphoma each year and the illness kills roughly 20,000 patients annually.

Montgomery says she no longer fears she will be one of them.

"I'm going to fight this -- and I'm going to win," she said with that same smile beaming.

At age 68, she doesn't look like what she's been through.

