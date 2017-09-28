FDA approves new blood cancer drug after Louisville trials

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

After taking an elderly woman for over $6,000 at a local Kroger, police believe the suspect has moved on to other stores in other states.

Police believe Louisville theft suspect is now hitting other states

Hiring a Division I basketball coach, even an interim coach, is always a challenging, but rarely as challenging as the one Louisville faces this week.

Rick Bozich says the controversy at Louisville will make a coaching transition more difficult than usual.

Witnesses said the care went into the water about 4 p.m. at the Greenwood Boat Dock.

The day of service will be all day Oct. 7 starting at 8 a.m.

In July and August, the office of interim U of L President Greg Postel spent $491,000 in endowment money on a football suite as well as tickets to football and basketball games, according to financial statements released during a foundation board meeting on Thursday.

Records: Under Postel, U of L president's office spent nearly $500,000 on football suite, tickets

Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.

Days after a bombshell investigation was dropped on the U of L basketball program, there are still lots of issues that need to be resolved.

5 things to know about the U of L investigation and future of the program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brenda Montgomery doesn't look like what she's been through in life.

"You know something kind of hits you in the face when you hear that you've got cancer," Montgomery said with a smile.

Her face is pleasant, welled with pride and healthy, despite a nine year battle with follicular lymphoma.

"I lost my hair, and I got down to 100 pounds," she said. "At that point, I really thought I was going to lose the battle because I felt so bad and so weak."

Follicular lymphoma is a blood cancer with no known cure. It causes swelling and lumps to grow throughout the body. Three different chemotherapy treatments that doctors tried on Montgomery ultimately failed.

"I thought, 'What do I have to lose? It keeps coming back,'" Montgomery explained. "If this drug can do anything better than what the others have not been able to, then why not try it?"

That "drug" is Aliqopa and Dr. Don Stevens of the Norton Cancer Institute was one of only two oncologists in the country testing it on people.

"These are patients who had failed at least two prior therapies, had a 60-percent response rate, which is huge," Dr. Stevens said.

Montgomery landed one of only 104 spots nationwide in the trial.

"The last treatment I had, they said I had no signs of cancer." Montgomery said.

This month the FDA fast-tracked Aliqopa's approval for use nationwide in follicular lymphoma patients who had relapse after at least two other therapies. The fast track grants approval prior to knowledge of long term results or side-effects.

"What that means is the FDA will continue to collect data on these patients in the future, so if something shows up that would register, you would know that," Stevens said.

Aliqopa is not an all-out cure, but a new way to manage this kind of blood cancer more like a chronic illness like diabetes or high blood pressure. Stevens says nationwide doctors diagnose roughly 70,000 patients with lymphoma each year and the illness kills roughly 20,000 patients annually.

Montgomery says she no longer fears she will be one of them.

"I'm going to fight this -- and I'm going to win," she said with that same smile beaming.

At age 68, she doesn't look like what she's been through.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.