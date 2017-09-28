As LMPD investigates 2 shootings, Chickasaw neighborhood fights escalating violence

“We don’t know who they are talking about on there but aim to find out,” attorney Steve Pence said, but he added that he has not been told Pitino is under investigation.

Attorney unsure who U of L coaches are in complaints, but says 'Rick Pitino has done nothing wrong'

Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.

New Albany High School star Romeo Langford is no longer considering the University of Louisville, his family said Wednesday night.

All three victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be OK.

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD officers are investigating how three people, including a teenager, were shot and injured in the Chickasaw neighborhood in west Louisville on Wednesday night.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, Second Division officers were called to the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue after 7:45 p.m., where they found a female teenager with a gunshot wound. She was inside a car and shot in the leg, according to MetroSafe.

Officers then responded to the report of a second shooting minutes later, just blocks away on Grand Avenue. Two other victims were found there with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson for LMPD said all three victims were believed to be injured at the intersection of Cecil and Greenwood Avenues during the first shooting. Then, everyone scattered. The three victims range in age from 14 to 22 years old. Officers are investigating whether the three victims were the intended targets or if they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Those in the neighborhood expressed their frustration Thursday at the escalating violence.

“It’s painful because it’s young kids,” said Kathryn Ross-Wakefield, who lives nearby. “Stay out of the street! That’s all I can say. Stay out of the street.”

The Parkland Boys and Girls Club is less than a mile away from Wednesday’s crime scene on Greenwood Avenue. The program’s director, Angela Masden, said she walked outside after work and saw all the police lights and helicopter in the distance.

“As the director here, you always kind of get nervous because it’s the kids,” Masden said. “And you’re just trying to figure out if it’s one of your kids.”

The club takes care of around 90 kids every day after school. Volunteers provide homework help, meals, activities and a safe space for free. Masden hopes it gives the kids opportunities and strength to reach for something better.

“We try to set up some positive activities for them because we know that we can’t control things outside here," she said. "But we can control things inside there.”

Masden added the club is set up on Greenwood Avenue for a reason, and it is making a difference one day at a time.

“We are doing what we need to do,” she said. “We are going out into this neighborhood, and we are going to be that change and that positive vibe that everybody wants to see.”

If you would like to learn more about the Parkland Boys and Girls Club or sign your child up for any programs, call (502) 365-1522.

As the Chickasaw neighborhood shootings are still open investigations, police are looking for any information that could help solve the case. Call 574-LMPD with any tips. You can remain anonymous.

