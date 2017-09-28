Police believe Louisville theft suspect is now hitting other states

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Louisville shoppers hit the aisles of the Outer Loop Kroger every day. On Aug. 20, police said a woman among them had no interest in milk or bread. She wanted money ... and a lot of it.

LMPD said surveillance pictures were taken shortly after the alleged thief ripped off an elderly Louisville shopper.

"Honestly, you can't even be in your right mind to do something like that," said Megan Tazelar, who was shopping at Kroger on Thursday. "I think the lady needs help honestly, because that's just sad."

Police said the thief distracted the victim then stole her credit card right out of her purse before going to town at nearby Target, Dillard's and Best Buy stores. $6,000 in charges were racked up in the victim's name.

"That just makes me feel sick inside," Tazelar said. "Why would someone want to steal from any elderly person?"

The incident has shoppers on high alert in the Okolona shopping corridor, but police said it should actually have people across the country watching their backs.



LMPD said the woman caught on camera has hit the interstates, stealing from unsuspecting shoppers in several states. Police said Pennsylvania and Virginia are a couple of them, and the money stolen now totals more than $50,000.

The suspect is still out there, and police are hoping tattoos on her arms and chest will be enough for an observant person to notice and help authorities catch her.

Shoppers, who managed to avoid her alleged scheme a few weeks back, hope that happens sooner rather than later.

"I think she needs some jail time," said Ashley Owen, who was shopping at Kroger on Thursday. "She needs to think about what she did because obviously that's not right."

If you have any information about the alleged thief, call 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved