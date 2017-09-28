Dive teams looking for car reportedly driven into Ohio River - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dive teams looking for car reportedly driven into Ohio River

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters and the LMPD dive team are investigating after a car was reportedly driven into the Ohio River.

MetroSafe said they started receiving calls just before 4 p.m. Thursday.  

Witnesses said a man drove his car into the water at the Greenwood Boat Ramp on Greenwood Road. The vehicle was quickly submerged.

There's no word yet whether divers have found the driver.

