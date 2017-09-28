Whooping cough cases in infants spike in Jefferson County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Whooping cough cases in infants spike in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County health officials say they have seen a dramatic spike in whooping cough in children under age one. 

In a release, the Department of Public Health and Wellness is stressing the importance of immunization schedules for children.  Six cases have been reported so far in September in infants. 

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly-infectious respiratory infection. Symptoms start like an ordinary old, but it turns more serious in infants and young children and can be fatal. The illness in infants can cause a cough, change breathing patterns or induce apnea.  About half of infants who get the disease need hospitalization. 

Health officials say the best way to prevent whooping cough is through the DTaP vaccination for children.  A Tdap booster is suggested for adolescents and adults to protect against whooping cough, tetanus and diphtheria. 

It is recommended that infants receive the DTap immunization at 2, 4 and 6 month. Boosters are recommended at ages 15-18 months and at 4-6 years. Health officials say children should get a single dose of Tdap at 11 to 12 years of age.  And they say pregnant women should receive a single dose of Tdap during every pregnancy, preferably at 27 through 36 weeks.
 
Health officials recommend parents, siblings and caregivers of infants be immunized against whooping cough with the Tdap vaccine.  Families are urged to check with their doctor to see if children are up to date with immunizations. 

Families without insurance are urged to contact the Department of Public Health and Wellness at 574-6520. 
 
