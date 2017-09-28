Shepherdsville pet cemetery seeking volunteers to restore property ahead of grand re-opening

Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.

Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.

National columnist delivered stinging opinions on the news at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

National columnist delivered stinging opinions on the news at the University of Louisville Wednesday.

New Albany High School star Romeo Langford is no longer considering the University of Louisville, his family said Wednesday night.

New Albany High School star Romeo Langford is no longer considering the University of Louisville, his family said Wednesday night.

The charges the man faces in Colorado, and the first question Indiana police need to answer.

The charges the man faces in Colorado, and the first question Indiana police need to answer.

ISP investigates man arrested in Colorado as possible suspect in killing of Delphi teens

ISP investigates man arrested in Colorado as possible suspect in killing of Delphi teens

All three victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be OK.

All three victims were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be OK.

3 people shot within 2 minutes of each other in west Louisville

3 people shot within 2 minutes of each other in west Louisville

Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 with $600 of his own money and built the magazine into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire.

Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 with $600 of his own money and built the magazine into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire.

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

In July and August, the office of interim U of L President Greg Postel spent $491,000 in endowment money on a football suite as well as tickets to football and basketball games, according to financial statements released during a foundation board meeting on Thursday.

In July and August, the office of interim U of L President Greg Postel spent $491,000 in endowment money on a football suite as well as tickets to football and basketball games, according to financial statements released during a foundation board meeting on Thursday.

Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.

Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new owner of a once-troubled pet cemetery in Shepherdsville is breathing new life into the property, but she also needs help from the community.

“We need all the help we can get," owner Joni Blake said. "We're not asking for money. We're asking for time."

Blake is asking for just one day to help restore the historic cemetery back to respectable burial grounds for a couple thousand animals.

“People have been burying animals that they consider their children since the 1950s,” Blake said.

Blake became the new owner of Pet Haven Cemetery when it was put up for sale in the spring. But before she stepped up, families began digging up their pets out of fear the property would be turned into something else.

“It's about a community coming together and putting a band aid on something that's been broken for so long,” she said.

So on Oct. 7, Blake is asking for community to get involved.

“We're installing a fence, we're building a deck, we're getting our permanent signage, getting all of our concrete decorate monuments," she said. "We're getting seating down by the burn pit. It’s a big deal."

Blake is also looking for a mason to build an above-ground burial plot for small animals like fish, hamsters and birds.

“It is being put in a spot where the markers were stolen," Blake said. “So we know there's babies in the ground, we just are not going to dig there so we are building up instead of down and using it as a purpose.”

She said there's something for every age. And by just by helping out that day, there's a big incentive she’s offering volunteers.

“Everyone that shows up that has a group, we're giving an eight-day, seven-night vacation as a thanks from us to you, and it’s one per household,” Blake said.

Blake says she realizes how valuable time is to people and she wants to make it worth their while. And at the same time do some good in the community.

“That was my ultimate goal ... to take this three-acre tract of land and get it put back in the community to bring people back together and dissolve all the hate," she said.

The day of service is Oct. 7 starting at 8 a.m. Volunteers can sign up on the Pet Haven Cemetery 40165 website so Blake can get a head count.

The grand re-opening for the pet cemetery will be Oct. 28.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.