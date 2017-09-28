Shepherdsville pet cemetery seeking volunteers to restore proper - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shepherdsville pet cemetery seeking volunteers to restore property ahead of grand re-opening

Posted: Updated:

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new owner of a once-troubled pet cemetery in Shepherdsville is breathing new life into the property, but she also needs help from the community.

“We need all the help we can get," owner Joni Blake said. "We're not asking for money. We're asking for time."

Blake is asking for just one day to help restore the historic cemetery back to respectable burial grounds for a couple thousand animals.

“People have been burying animals that they consider their children since the 1950s,” Blake said.

Blake became the new owner of Pet Haven Cemetery when it was put up for sale in the spring. But before she stepped up, families began digging up their pets out of fear the property would be turned into something else.

“It's about a community coming together and putting a band aid on something that's been broken for so long,” she said.

So on Oct. 7,  Blake is asking for community to get involved.

“We're installing a fence, we're building a deck, we're getting our permanent signage, getting all of our concrete decorate monuments," she said. "We're getting seating down by the burn pit. It’s a big deal."

Blake is also looking for a mason to build an above-ground burial plot for small animals like fish, hamsters and birds.

“It is being put in a spot where the markers were stolen," Blake said. “So we know there's babies in the ground, we just are not going to dig there so we are building up instead of down and using it as a purpose.”

She said there's something for every age. And by just by helping out that day, there's a big incentive she’s offering volunteers.

“Everyone that shows up that has a group, we're giving an eight-day, seven-night vacation as a thanks from us to you, and it’s one per household,” Blake said.

Blake says she realizes how valuable time is to people and she wants to make it worth their while. And at the same time do some good in the community.

“That was my ultimate goal ... to take this three-acre tract of land and get it put back in the community to bring people back together and dissolve all the hate," she said.

The day of service is Oct. 7 starting at 8 a.m. Volunteers can sign up on the Pet Haven Cemetery 40165 website so Blake can get a head count.

The grand re-opening for the pet cemetery will be Oct. 28.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.