Jennings County man charged with assault from Charlottesville ri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jennings County man charged with assault from Charlottesville riots

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cell phone video landed a Jennings County man in jail for the violent Charlottesville riots.

Virginia authorities issued a warrant for Dennis Mothersbaugh's arrest last week after video surfaced on Facebook.

Shaun King, a self-proclaimed activist, posted video of last month's violent clash. King claims it shows the 37-year-old Vernon man marching with the white supremacists then punching two counter-protesters in the face, including a woman.

Deputies arrested Mothersbaugh on Thursday for assault and battery. He is being held in the Jennings County Jail pending extradition to Charlottesville.

