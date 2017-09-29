David Padgett named interim U of L head basketball coach, sources say

The day of service will be all day Oct. 7 starting at 8 a.m.

Hiring a Division I basketball coach, even an interim coach, is always a challenging, but rarely as challenging as the one Louisville faces this week.

Rick Bozich says the controversy at Louisville will make a coaching transition more difficult than usual.

In July and August, the office of interim U of L President Greg Postel spent $491,000 in endowment money on a football suite as well as tickets to football and basketball games, according to financial statements released during a foundation board meeting on Thursday.

Records: Under Postel, U of L president's office spent nearly $500,000 on football suite, tickets

Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.

Postel added that an interim athletic director will be named early next week.

POSTEL: U of L expected to name new interim coach late Friday afternoon

Sports information director Kenny Klein, who spoke briefly with players, had no updates on who their interim coach would be, or when the announcement would be made.

Days after a bombshell investigation was dropped on the U of L basketball program, there are still lots of issues that need to be resolved.

5 things to know about the U of L investigation and future of the program

While the connection with Johnson is not cited in criminal complaints, it shows an additional link between Christian Dawkins and the U of L basketball program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Assistant University of Louisville basketball coach David Padgett was named the program's interim head coach on Friday, two days after Rick Pitino was suspended indefinitely, sources confirm to WDRB News.

Padgett, 32, played at U of L from 2005 to 2008 and has had two coaching stints at the university, starting as an assistant strength coach during the 2010-11 season. He was the director of basketball operations from 2014 to 2016, serving since then as an assistant coach.

Interim U of L President Dr. Greg Postel suspended Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich on Wednesday, one day after the university was tied to a federal bribery investigation into college basketball recruiting.

Federal prosecutors allege that at least one U of L basketball coach helped funnel money to the family of a prospective recruit this summer.

Postel also said Friday that he expects to name an interim athletics director early next week.

Watch the 5 p.m. press conference announcing Padgett in the video player above.

This story will be updated.

