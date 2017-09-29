David Padgett named interim U of L head basketball coach, sources say

David Padgett named interim U of L head basketball coach, source - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Assistant University of Louisville basketball coach David Padgett was named the program's interim head coach on Friday, two days after Rick Pitino was suspended indefinitely, sources confirm to WDRB News.

Padgett, 32, played at U of L from 2005 to 2008 and has had two coaching stints at the university, starting as an assistant strength coach during the 2010-11 season. He was the director of basketball operations from 2014 to 2016, serving since then as an assistant coach. 

Interim U of L President Dr. Greg Postel suspended Pitino and athletics director Tom Jurich on Wednesday, one day after the university was tied to a federal bribery investigation into college basketball recruiting.

Federal prosecutors allege that at least one U of L basketball coach helped funnel money to the family of a prospective recruit this summer.

Postel also said Friday that he expects to name an interim athletics director early next week. 

