Police: Southern Indiana man shot victim, fired shots at police before killing himself

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after police say he shot another person and then fired multiple shots at police in Madison, Indiana.

In a release, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says they were called to Cameron Court on Thursday night. When they arrived, they came under fire from 24-year-old David Michael Head. 

Head allegedly shot 24-year-old Kevin Royalty inside the house, but Royalty was able to make it to safety across the street along with a woman and child. 

Deputies say Head shot at responding officers, vehicles and other homes before going back inside his house and killing himself.

The Sheriff's Department said in the release that no law enforcement officer fired their weapon. None of the officers were injured, but Deputy Sheriff Linton Spry's vehicle was hit by gunfire, as he arrived at the scene. 

Police say Royalty was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of several gunshot wounds to his torso.  His condition is not known.

