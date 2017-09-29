POSTEL: U of L expected to name new interim coach late Friday af - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POSTEL: U of L expected to name new interim coach late Friday afternoon

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is expected to name a new interim coach sometime late Friday afternoon.

The announcement was made by U of L Interim President Greg Postel Friday morning.

Postel added that an interim athletic director will be named early next week.

His statement came days after U of L head basketball coach Rick Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave -- and athletics director Tom Jurich was placed on paid administrative leave -- after the U of L men's basketball team was identified as being part of an FBI bribery investigation.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.