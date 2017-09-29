POLICE: Accused serial robber struck at several Louisville businesses -- some more than once

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he robbed area businesses on at least seven different occasions -- and some of the businesses where hit more than once.

According to arrest reports, 63-year-old James Pugh was arrested Thursday afternoon. Police say he was involved in a robbery spree that dates back to May 2016.

It started on May 13, 2016, when police say Pugh walked into the Cash Express at 2602 Preston Highway, near Clarks Lane. According to the arrest report, he was armed with a pistol, and demanded and received business cash before fleeing the business.

Days later, on May 17, 2016, he allegedly robbed the Papa Murphy's at 3024 S. 3rd Street, near Central Avenue. Police say he again had a pistol, and demanded and received cash.

On Aug. 10, 2016, he allegedly robbed the aforementioned Cash Express again, in the same manner.

Days later, on Aug. 19, 2016, police say he robbed the Check Into Cash at 3314 Preston Highway, just south of Audubon Parkway.

On March 28, 2017, Pugh allegedly robbed the aforementioned Cash Express yet again.

According to the arrest reports, he walked into the Check Into Cash at 1995 Brownsboro Road, near Lindsay Avenue, on Aug. 29, 2017. Police say he robbed the same location a month later, on Sept. 28, 2017.

He was arrested later that day.

Police have charged him with seven counts of first-degree robbery. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.